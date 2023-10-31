Poland is EU’s biggest candle exporter, Eurostat data show

Poland is the main exporter of candles among EU countries, according to Eurostat, the EU’s statistics agency.

In 2022 alone Poland exported candles to the total value of EUR 922 million (38 percent of total candle exports in terms of value), surpassing the Netherlands (EUR 246 million, 10 percent) and Germany (EUR 205 million, eight percent).

According to Eurostat, almost a third of EU candle exports to non-EU countries went to the UK (EUR 159 million). Other export destinations were the USA (EUR 80 million) and Switzerland (EUR 72 million).