Opposition says will be able to get WWII damages from Germany

The new Polish government yet to be formed by the former opposition parties will be able to obtain meaningful war damages from Germany, the spokesperson for the main opposition party Civic Platform (PO) has said.

Last year the Polish government dominated by the socially-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party presented a comprehensive report detailing the material losses suffered by Poland during the Second World War along with a pledge to demand money from Germany in reparations to the tune of EUR 1.3 trillion.

However, the government, which will soon end its term of office, has not achieved anything material in the area as Germany maintains the issue is closed after Poland waived all claims against Germany during communist times. The PiS government argued that at that time Poland could not make fully sovereign decisions as it was a communist satellite of Moscow.

“We will be able to make concrete claims and receive concrete amounts,” Jan Grabiec told private broadcaster Radio Plus on Tuesday, adding that the new government will certainly deal with the issue “more efficiently than PiS”.

“First of all I don’t know of any moves made by that government (PiS – PAP) in this direction,” Grabiec said.

“Politicians from PiS talked of reparations exclusively in Poland,” Grabiec continued “If they mentioned it abroad, they did it quietly, and maybe once or twice. They sent some note, and even that only after we insisted on it.”

In the October 15 general elections PiS won the most seats, but will likely be unable to form a government, with the majority being on the side of an emerging coalition of three opposition parties.