Arrested monk faces up to 14 sexual offence charges

Polish police have detained a 64-year-old friar accused of sexually abusing four minors.

Police officers from Gdansk, northern Poland, have been working on the case of a monk suspected of a number of sexual offences against minors under the age of 15, reported Piotr Pawlowski, the spokesperson for the Gdansk police.

“The 64-year-old allegedly took advantage of the trust resulting from his role as a spiritual guide, under the pretext of performing religious practices, in order to lead his victims to sexual intercourse or other sexual acts,” Pawlowski added.

The suspect, Polikarp N. (surname withheld under Polish law – PAP) is a Franciscan friar from Poland, who has been an associate of Pope Francis, and has worked in the Vatican Secretariat of State.

In total, the man has heard 14 charges relating to offences against four minors.

“The most severe offence committed by the monk, namely deceitful inducement to sexual intercourse, is punishable by imprisonment from 3 to 15 years, and the suspect has been charged with eight such acts,” said the police officer.

The court imposed a three-month arrest on the friar at the prosecutor’s request. The suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges and refused to provide explanations.