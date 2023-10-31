Poland’s CPI at 6.5 pct y/y in October – stats office

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 6.5 percent year on year and edged up by 0.2 percent month on month in October 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Tuesday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that October’s CPI would reach 6.6 percent year on year and 0.3 percent month on month.

In September 2023, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 8.2 percent year on year and fell by 0.4 percent month on month.