Poland to have own constellation of satellites in 2027

At the end of August this year, Waldemar Buda, the minister of development and technology, and Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, signed three agreements related to the development of the Polish space industry.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Poland will gain its own constellation of observation satellites under an agreement with the European Space Agency that entered into force on Monday, the Ministry of Development and Technology has announced.

“The systems will start operating in 2027,” the ministry said in a Monday statement. “The cost of their construction will be EUR 85 million.”

Under the contract, at least four satellites are to be built, including three optoelectronic and a radar one.

The ministry explained that Poland will gain access to high-resolution Earth observation data, and domestic companies will gain knowledge in the field of production and integration of satellite systems. Satellite data are used today, among others, in spatial management, agriculture, crisis management and environmental protection.

At the end of August this year, Waldemar Buda, the minister of development and technology, and Josef Aschbacher, director general of the European Space Agency, signed three agreements related to the development of the Polish space industry. They concerned the participation of the second Pole in history to take part in a space mission, internships of Polish graduates at ESA and the development of Polish space technologies.