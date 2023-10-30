Poland tops list of Ukraine’s European economic partners

"Poland has become Ukraine's first European economic partner and the second after China," Jadwiga Emilewicz, who is also a government commissioner for Polish-Ukrainian development cooperation, said on Monday.

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland’s exports to Ukraine grew threefold last year and reached EUR 9 billion, a deputy funds and regional policy minister has said.

“Around 600 Polish companies have not left Ukraine after Russia’s invasion of that country, they are still running their businesses there and most of them have even increased their turnover,” Emilewicz said.

According to Emilewicz, Poland’s exports to Ukraine grew by 52 percent year on year by the end of May 2023, with military equipment, machines and foodstuffs having the biggest share.

“Poland’s presence in Ukraine is very strong today,” she concluded.