Pesa to supply Romanian Railways with 62 electric multiple units

Aleksander Koźmiński/PAP

Pesa has won the tender for the supply of 62 electric multiple units (EMUs) for the Romanian Railways, a contract valued at around PLN 3 billion (EUR 672 mln), the rolling stock company announced in a press release on Monday.

Pesa’s offer was submitted for the delivery and maintenance of all the units for a period of 15 years, with the possibility of extending the maintenance contract for another 15 years, including the construction of three modern maintenance centres for all 62 trains.

The Romanian Railway Reform Authority (ARF) had previously announced the selection of Pesa’s offer for another tender – the purchase of 29 Inter-Regio (RE-IR) EMUs for the Bucharest region. The budget of this tender is approximately PLN 1.2 billion (EUR 269 mln). The offer includes the delivery of the trains with maintenance service for a period of 15 years, with the option of extending the maintenance contract for another 15 years. In this tender, Pesa competed with the French company Alstom, which filed an appeal in the case. The procedure for considering this appeal is ongoing, and the final decision should be made later this year.

“Pesa is actively participating and will participate in subsequent tenders organised by Romanian cities for the purchase of trams for Oradea, Bucharest, Ploiesti, Iasi and Galati. The above-mentioned projects are part of Pesa’s development strategy for 2030+, both in the area of tram production and electric trains,” the company said in a press release.