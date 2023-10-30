Worst is over for Poland’s economy say EY analysts

In the opinion of EY analysts, despite some difficulties, both the Polish and European economies have already begun to extricate themselves from the stagnation period, and the worst is behind them.

Hayoung Jeon/PAP/EPA

Poland’s GDP growth will reach 0.1 percent in 2023 and will stabilise at 3.3 percent in the next two years, according to a European Economic Outlook report authored by global accountancy firm EY.

In the opinion of EY analysts, despite some difficulties, both the Polish and European economies have already begun to extricate themselves from the stagnation period, and the worst is behind them.

In the second quarter of 2023, Poland’s economic growth fell by 0.6 percent year on year but the available monthly data are proof of an economic rebound, which was expected to start in the third quarter of the current year, EY wrote.

According to EY, a strong consumption growth will likely reduce the impact of an investment drop, which can be expected in the first quarter of 2024 due to the end of the financing from the 2014-2020 EU budget.

Inflation is expected to go down to 7 percent at the end of 2023, to further drop to 5.1 percent in 2024, and to 4.6 percent in 2025, reads the report.

In accordance with the 2024 budget draft, Poland’s economic growth is to reach 0.9 percent in 2023 and 3.0 percent in 2024.

The European Commission expects Poland’s GDP to increase by 0.5 percent in 2023, and by 2.7 percent in 2024.