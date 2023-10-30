Polish army takes delivery of new multi-role helicopters

Mariusz Błaszczak took part on Monday in a special ceremony at the Nowy Glinnik military airbase in central Poland to hand over the choppers to the unit.

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Poland’s 25th Air Cavalry Brigade has received the first two of a consignment of 32 Italian-made AW-149 multi-role helicopters, the defence minister has announced.

Italian defence contractor Leonardo built the aircraft in part at a factory in the southeastern Polish town of Świdnik.

Błaszczak said the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East and Asia meant that “the developmental prospects of the situation on the international arena are not good.”

“The only effective response to the threats is strengthening the Polish Army,” the minister went on. “That is why it gives me great satisfaction to be here to show two of the 32 AW-149 with which the 25th Air Cavalry Brigade is now equipped.

“We signed a contract on July 1 last year, of course at the Świdnik Polish aviation facilities (belonging to Leonardo – PAP),” Błaszczak said. “These helicopters also represent the future for (aviation firm – PAP) PZL Świdnik; co-producing these helicopters will strengthen the defence production potential of our country.”

Błaszczak said crews had already been trained to fly and service the new helicopters and that armaments would be steadily provided.

“At the moment, the helicopters are still armed only with machine guns and unguided missiles, but guided missiles and Hellfire anti-tank missiles will also be (among) the armaments of these Helicopters,” he said.

The defence minister explained that the new choppers’ tasks would include supporting soldiers on the battlefield and transporting troops.

The contract signed with Leonardo was valued at PLN 8.2 billion (EUR 1.84 billion) and includes a logistical package with full delivery of aircraft customised to the needs of the Polish armed forces scheduled for between 2023 and 2029.