Public media needs prompt reform says opposition party leader

"We need to reform the public media," Hołownia said. "Right now we have to make it so that the public media aren't the centre of one party's propaganda."

Michał Zieliński/PAP

State-owned media needs to be reformed as quickly as possible, the leader of an opposition grouping has said.

Szymon Hołownia, whose Poland 2050 party is expected to be part a new government if opposition parties can strike a coalition agreement, also said that state-owned media had become political propaganda.

The national television broadcaster TVP in particular has faced numerous allegations that under the rule of the governing Law and Justice party it has devolved into a propaganda machine, with little thought of balance in its political coverage.

Interviewed for the newspaper Super Express, Hołownia said that public media had become “the biggest venomous gland grown in this part of the world.”

“A lot can be done without having to change the existing laws, just by using the current laws, and a parliamentary majority,” he said.

“We need to reform the public media,” he continued. “Right now we have to make it so that the public media aren’t the centre of one party’s propaganda.”

He also said that there would be several meetings of the leaders of the current opposition in the coming hours and days.