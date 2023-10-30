Sneak-peek photos reveal what to expect from Łódź’s new 5-star Grand Hotel

Steeped in history and once home to the stars, the new images reveal an elegant but discreet space whose state-of-the-art finishes have been offset by original details that have been magnificently restored.

Recognised as the most famous hotel in the city, preview glimpses of the Grand Hotel in Łódź have been published as it awaits to reopen its doors to the public.

Steeped in history, the hotel has often served as a mirror of the city’s wider fortunes.

Set to return as the first five-star hotel in Łódź, for decades the Grand fell under the patronage of Orbis before being purchased for a reported PLN 73 million by a holding controlled by the Likus family.

Though famed in some quarters for creating Vitkac – Poland’s first luxury department store – the Likus family remain best-known for transforming historic addresses into top-class hotels.

To date, this portfolio includes Warsaw’s Hotel Warszawa, two hotels in Katowice and Wrocław (both called Monopol), and a trio of properties in Kraków.

However, while the Grand was transferred to Likus in 2008, it wasn’t until 2019 that work on it began. Spending much of the last three-years masked by scaffolding, the subsequent renovation has been shrouded in secrecy with even the designs kept under wraps.

Now, as the revived hotel prepares to welcome its first guests, pictures have been released as to what awaits inside.

Containing 153 rooms, and with prices starting at PLN 790 per night, these images reveal an elegant but discreet space whose state-of-the-art finishes have been offset by original details that have been magnificently restored.

Built on the site of a former textile factory, the Grand opened for business in 1887 with 45 rooms featuring gas lighting and portable sinks. Designed by Hilary Majewski – an architect that would lend the city its defining style – the following years saw it expanded to include more guestrooms, a ballroom, restaurant, and other swanky facilities.

Prior to WWI, it was architecturally revised again, this time with Majewski joining forces with Dawid Lande. Each room had hot and cold running water and the hotel boasted its own telephone network. A revolving door was added to the entrance whilst the culinary side was overseen by chef Eryk Szakowski.

The inter-war years signalled a new chapter and for 20-years some sources claim it was an unofficial centre of criminality – smugglers and currency traders met to conclude shady deals and the café became known as a hotbed of nefarious black-market activity.

Simultaneously it continued to enjoy a peerless reputation as the most prestigious hotel in the city.

Years before, Isadora Duncan had stayed here (during an ill-fated trip that saw her disappoint the locals), and the golden years of independence saw it further cement its status thanks to banquets and ceremonial breakfasts attended by the likes of Prime Minister Władysław Sikorski and General Edward Rydz-Śmigły.

Celebrities flocked here and the guestbook began to resemble a who’s who of Poland’s rich and famous.

First designated as the HQ of the 8th Army in the early stages of the Blitzkrieg, General Johann Blaskowitz had his office in the hotel’s café. Later, when Poland fell under full occupation, it resumed hotel activities catering exclusively to the Third Reich’s military and high-ranking Nazis.

Göring, Himmler and Greiser (who had an apartment on permanent standby) all stayed here, no doubt enjoying an evening menu that included such delicacies as oysters and frogs’ legs. As a safeguard, such visits were often preceded by the round-up of Poles that remained employed as waiters and in various menial capacities.

Moreover, a shelter and tunnel were also carved to link the Grand to the nearby Savoy Hotel and the YMCA (which had been turned into a Hitlerjugend facility) that had been built on the plot once occupied by the lavish garden.

Despite all this, the hotel was not entirely free of conspiratorial activity. At great risk to themselves, Polish workers often used the hotel’s state of the art communications equipment to secretly tune into foreign broadcasts. Others, waiters especially, eavesdropped on conversations before passing the information on.

Then, in January 1942, a fire broke out in the attic before spreading and damaging 70 rooms. Although history books have identified the leftwing sympathiser Henryk Domaradzki as the perpetrator, his fate is unrecorded – as are any other repercussions resulting from the blaze.

When the Red Army entered the city, hotel workers greeted the Soviet soldiers that passed into the lobby with bread and salt. When a portrait of Hitler that had been hung in the Malinowa Hall was removed and triumphantly burned, it felt like a veil had been lifted.

By the mid-to-late 1980s, Western businessmen became an even more familiar if nonetheless exotic sight, and the hotel again took on something of a cloak-and-dagger atmosphere – prostitutes and underworld figures mingled freely with currency traders, politicians and wheeler-dealers.

Baffling even by Lynch’s own standards, the film has since earned cult status for its atmospheric cinematography and splintered storytelling. Through the bizarre and seemingly plotless fog, the captured snapshots of the Grand serve as a beautiful bridge to the not-so-distant past.

Of course, it is not just Hollywood that has touched the Grand. In the 1950s Roman Polanski reputedly met his first wife here, Barbara Kwiatkowska. Others to step through its doors included Zbigniew Cybulski, a.k.a. ‘the Polish James Dean’, directors Andrzej Wajda, Agnieszka Holland and Wojciech Has, as well as the composer Krzysztof Penderecki.

And as Łódź has featured in some of the country’s greatest cultural works, so too has the Grand: appearing in Władysław Reymont’s epic book The Promised Land, it’s also starred in films such as Vabank, Kroll and Cold War.

Iconic in every respect, the Grand is now ready to return to the pedestal. Echoing the city’s own dynamic development, few doubt that this hotel will again be a place where legends are made.