People told to stay out of forest as hunt continues for murder suspect

Authorities in Poland’s coastal city of Gdynia have sent another emergency text message warning the public to stay out of a forest near the city as the manhunt for a sailor suspected of killing his six-year-old son entered its tenth day.

People staying in the Tri-City area, which encompasses the towns of Gdynia, Gdansk and Sopot, received the message as police scoured the forest believed to be the hiding place of 44-year-old Grzegorz Borys.

“Attention: the police are conducting a search for Grzegorz Borys. Do not obstruct the activities of the services and do not enter the forest in the Tri-City Landscape Park,” said the message, which was sent on Monday morning.

It follows earlier messages telling people to stay away from the forest.

Police are convinced that the suspect is still hiding in the forest surrounding the Tri-City area.

“Grzegorz Borys took with him items that he thought would guarantee him survival,” the police reported on Saturday. “In the flat he left electronics, cash and documents.”

The suspect appeared on an Interpol wanted database on Monday. He is a subject of a ‘Red Notice’ which is “a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action,” according to the Interpol website.

Borys is wanted in connection with the death of his son in an attack which took place on the morning of October 20 in a flat on Gornicza Street in the Fikakowo district of Gdynia.