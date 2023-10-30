‘How can something so dangerous be so beautiful?’ Cancer patient captures extraordinary heart-shaped photo of her own cancer cell which then takes 3rd place in prestigious photo comp

Diagnosed in February with triple negative breast cancer, microscopy photographer Małgorzata Lisowska wanted to know what it looked like.

Małgorzata Lisowska

A Warsaw cancer patient has finished third in the prestigious Nikon Small World photography competition after submitting a stunning photo of her own breast cancer cells.

Established in 1974 and regarded as “the world’s leading forum for showcasing the beauty and complexity of life as seen through the light microscope”, it is the first time in over 30-years that a Pole has finished so highly.

After taking a photo of the heart-shaped cell through a microscope, stunned Małgorzata said: “I wondered how something that is so dangerous could also be as beautiful.”Małgorzata Lisowska

In this year’s instalment, over 1,900 images were submitted by photographers from 72 countries. A panel of jurors then whittled these down to a Top 20, a further eight honourable mentions and then 58 images of distinction.

Ranked third in the Top 20 was Małgorzata Lisowska, an innovation architect working in the healthcare field.

Writing on Instagram, Lisowska said: “It’s an honour to be among the best microscopy photographers in the world. However, the circumstances are so peculiar that one doesn’t know whether to congratulate or feel sorry.”

Diagnosed in February with triple negative breast cancer, Lisowska has since endured 16 bouts of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy in early October.

Before this, though, she took a photograph of the cancer cells – and the results left her staggered.

“As you may know, I have been doing microscopy photography for over a year now,” she wrote on Insta. “I wanted to know what my cancer looked like. What I saw under the microscope had and still has therapeutic value for me.”

Astonishingly, seen up close the pink and red cells had formed a heart shape. “I wondered how something that is so dangerous could also be as beautiful at the same time,” she says.

“When I saw the heart, I had a hard time believing it was real,” admits Lisowska. Now, she says that she hopes her image can help transform attitudes.

Selling prints of her work under the title of “Buy Me Health”, all proceeds from sales will support her further treatment.Małgorzata Lisowska

“An authentic visual layer of cancer is the missing element in the oncological narrative,” she says. “I hope that this picture can go some way to changing that.”

“The last few months have been a difficult journey,” she says, “but as usual, in difficult moments of life, art has offered the greatest support.”