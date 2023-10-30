Coalition negotiations to be continued on Monday says opposition MP

Dariusz Wieczorek, a New Left MP, told Radio Plus that the leaders of KO, the New Left, and the Third Way are holding another round of talks to discuss the composition of a potential coalition government on Monday.

Three opposition parties that have declared they will form the next Polish government are to sit down for further talks on Monday, a member of the one of the parties has said.

The centrist Civic Coalition (KO), the centre-right Third Way and the New Left vowed to form a governing coalition after a general election on October 15 gave them a total of 248 seats in the lower house.

The ruling conservatives, Law and Justice, won the most seats among all parties, 194, but only have a slim chance of finding a viable coalition partner.

With, apparently, no formal agreement struck to form a government, the parties will come under increasing pressure to sign up to coalition in the coming days.

Dariusz Wieczorek, a New Left MP, told Radio Plus that the leaders of KO, the New Left, and the Third Way are holding another round of talks to discuss the composition of a potential coalition government on Monday.

The team drafting the coalition agreement is also meeting that day.

“There is another meeting today. I think they will propose the final arrangements this week,” Wieczorek said.