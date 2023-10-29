Polish, Ukrainian presidents’ officials meet in Malta

The head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau met in Malta with the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine on the sidelines of international talks on Ukraine’s peace plan.

“The situation on the front, security in the region and Polish-Ukrainian relations were in the focus of a meeting of Marcin Przydacz with Andrii Sybiha in Malta,” the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau reported on X on Sunday.

Przydacz was in Malta to attend the third round of talks concerning the 10-point peace plan authored by the Ukrainian president.

The talks on Ukraine’s plan for peace were held in Malta on Saturday and Sunday, with the participation of more than 50 countries.

The previous round of talks between presidential aides for security was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in August.