Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) is currently pushing for the immediate deportation of Andriy Dovbenko, a fugitive lawyer wanted in connection with a massive state embezzlement scheme and multiple counts of illegal activities. Dovbenko has taken up residence in London, where he recently purchased a house, as he denies all allegations against him and fears facing Ukrainian authorities. His reluctance to return to Ukraine is rooted in the substantial evidence supporting the cases against him.

Why Andrii Dovbenko should be in Jail?

Andriy Dovbenko’s primary hope now lies in the possibility that the United Kingdom may grant him asylum, a move that could significantly undermine Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to combat corruption and potentially tarnish Britain’s reputation as a staunch supporter of these anti-corruption initiatives. This situation Andriy Dovbenko highlights the complex challenges surrounding extradition and asylum in cases involving high-profile individuals (PEPs) accused of corruption, as well as the potential diplomatic consequences of such decisions.

Andriy Dovbenko

On December 29, 2022, Mr. Dovbenko was notified of suspicion of the commission of group crimes by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. Today they announced Andriy Dovbenko was wanted as the organizer of a criminal group exposed in fraud with seized property transferred to ARMA management.

What’s going on

In July 2022, NABU informed the former head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) about the suspicion of abuse of power and embezzlement of over UAH 426 million.

According to the investigation, ARMA officials, in collusion with representatives of the State Enterprise “SETAM”, organized a scheme to sell seized property transferred to ARMA management at an undervalued price.

They have obtained evidence of four episodes: three land plots for the construction of Auchan shopping centers, the sale of 2.6 thousand tons of sand, 4.5 thousand tons of urea, and the sale of grain, cereals and oil crops.

But that was in July. And on December 29, NABU wrote on their website that they informed the organizer of this crime of suspicion.

That day NABU does not say his name but mentions that he is the owner of a number of legal companies.

We had no idea what kind of legal person could parade around such respectable institutions, so we inquired about it from several sources in the legal market. But while we were waiting for reliable confirmation, the Anti-Corruption Center wrote that this legal person is Andrii Dovbenko.

What a surprise.

And today, NABU declared him the wanted person as the organizer of a criminal group exposed to fraud with seized property transferred to ARMA management.

Who is Andrii Dovbenko

Andriy is a graduate of Kyiv Mohyla Academy, who, according to our data, is currently serving in the territorial defense of the city of London. In the past, Andriy Dovbenko was the founder of the EVRIS law firm, which ranked from 19 to 26 in the TOP-50 Legal Practice [Ukrainian law firms ranking]. Andrii failed to whiten the already snow-white reputation at the expense of EVRIS, so together with “Sheverdin and Partners”, they merged into another law firm — LCF. This is for a reliable piece of information.

Other evil tongues, and we, of course!, do not trust them, say that before and after the founding of EVRIS, Andriy solved various issues in the Ministry of Justice, in particular, supervised the executive service.