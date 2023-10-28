Police say Gdynia murder suspect ‘equipped’ for forest survival

Saturday marks the nineth day of the manhunt for 44-year-old Grzegorz Borys, the prime suspect for the murder of his six-year-old son

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Police combing a forest near the coastal city of Gdynia for man wanted on suspicion of killing his six-year-old son have said the suspect is equipped and prepared to survive in the wild.

Saturday marks the ninth day of the manhunt for 44-year-old Grzegorz Borys, who is the prime suspect for the murder, which took place on October 20 in a flat in Gdynia’s Fikakowo district.

Gdansk Police spokesperson Karina Kaminska said on Saturday the search was being conducted methodically on the basis analyses conducted at the operational centre.

“Police officers and the military police are determined in the search of this specific site as all the clues secured, including at the suspect’s place of residence, as well as concrete findings and information, indicate that the man is equipped to survive in the place in which he feels safest, i.e. in the forest,” she said.

Borys is reported to have taken with him items which he said would guarantee him survival, having left electronic items, cash and documents at his home, without which police said city life would be difficult.

Kaminska added that police sniffer dogs were constantly following his trail.

“The scent and other clues secured indicate that Grzegorz Borys has been in the Tricity Landscape Park the whole time,” Kaminska said. “Hence our determination in the ongoing search of this place.”

On Friday, according to unofficial sources, some personal items, such as a cell phone and toiletries, were found by police on the grounds of forest, the newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza reported.