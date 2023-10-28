Opposition parties to meet again Monday, says New Left co-leader

We will definitely reach an understanding, Robert Biedron said.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Talks aimed at forming a governing coalition of opposition parties will continue on Monday, Robert Biedron, co-chair of the New Left party, has told PAP.

Biedron said the work of “programme teams” had started over the weekend.

Three opposition groupings – Civic Coalition (KO), The New Left and The Third Way – collectively won more parliamentary seats than the incumbent ruling party, Law and Justice (PiS), in a general election on October 15 and are seeking to form a coalition government.

President Andrzej Duda met last week the leaders of all parties taking seats in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, after which he said there were two groups that claim to have a majority and have proposed prime ministerial candidates.

The two candidates, he said, were PiS’s Mateusz Morawiecki, the current prime minister, and the KO/Third Way/New Left’s Donald Tusk. Duda also said the three current opposition parties had yet to conclude a coalition agreement and as such could not propose candidates for ministerial posts.

The leaders of the three opposition formations met on Friday to discuss the creation of a new government.

“Everything is going well and the talks will be continued,” Biedron told PAP. “On Monday there will be a further round of talks. We will definitely reach an understanding, we will divide the tasks and there will be an agreement in this matter.”

The opposition leaders are to meet in Warsaw with the work of the programme teams being held in parallel. Other negotiating teams are also to meet in the coming days, to agree specific tasks and distribute them among the groups.

The would-be coalitionists announced on Tuesday that their candidate for prime minister was KO leader Donald Tusk, with The Third Way forwarding Szymon Holownia, leader of Poland 2050, as parliamentary speaker while The New Left would like co-chair Wlodzimierz Czarzasty to serve as deputy speaker.