Security official warns of Russian use of migration as hybrid weapon

Stanislaw Zaryn: Russia keeps undermining the West with the use of an artificial migratory pressure.

Albert Zawada/PAP

Russia continues to use manufactured migratory pressure to seek to destabilise the West and is likely to step up its hybrid activities in this area, a senior Polish security official has warned.

Stanislaw Zaryn, deputy of the Minister Coordinator of Special Services, tweeted on Saturday: “A hybrid operation aimed at destabilizing Poland’s, Lithuania’s and Latvia’s border with Belarus continues as we speak. Russia keeps undermining the West with the use of an artificial migratory pressure. Acc. to latest data, these efforts are highly likely to step up.”

The post was accompanied by an ‘#infoalert’ warning: “Russia continues its operation of destabilizing the West with the use of an artificial migratory flow.”

“Recently, there has been an increase in the number of online content stimulating migration, incl. advertisements that encourage foreigners from Arab states to set off to Europe,” Zaryn also tweeted. “A lot of these are materials that promote a going to or through Russia.”

Zaryn highlighted that “[t]he nature of said hybrid operation has never been other than of a stimulated process. Tourist offices, state-controlled airlines and other carriers, state institutions, security and intel services – a variety of RU and BY tools have been involved in these actions against #CEE (Central and Eastern Europe – PAP)”.

Poland’s Border Guard reported on Saturday that 77 people had attempted illegal entry via the Polish-Belarusian border over the previous 24 hours. Among the migrants trying to get into Poland were citizens of Morocco, South Africa and Iran. On seeing the Polish border patrols, 39 of the migrants returned to Belarus, the Border Guard said.

Poland has experienced heightened migratory pressure at its border with Belarus since 2021, which it has blamed on a deliberate tactic by Minsk.