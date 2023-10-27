Ambassador thanks Polish president for commitment to free Hamas hostages

President Duda met at the Presidential Palace on Friday with Yuval Danzig, son of Alex Danzig, a Warsaw-born Israeli historian and advocate of Polish-Israeli cooperation, who also has Polish citizenship and was likely kidnapped by Hamas during its attack on Israel on October 7.

Marek Borawski/KPRP

The Israeli ambassador to Poland has expressed his gratitude to Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, for his efforts to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas.

Yacov Livne wrote on the X platform on Friday: “Thank you Mr. President @AndrzejDuda for your commitment and help to release our hostages from the Hamas.”

President Duda met at the Presidential Palace on Friday with Yuval Danzig, son of Alex Danzig, a Warsaw-born Israeli historian and advocate of Polish-Israeli cooperation, who also has Polish citizenship and was likely kidnapped by Hamas during its attack on Israel on October 7.

The meeting was held at the request of the Danzig family.

There has been no contact with Alex Danzig since the attack, and he is most likely being held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Born in Poland in 1948 before moving to Israel in 1957, Alex Danzig, a longtime employee of the Yad Vashem Institute in Jerusalem and a former Israeli soldier, has dedicated years of his life to better relations between Poland and Israel.