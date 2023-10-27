Poland’s budget deficit to stay below EUR 20.6 bln cap in 2023 says PM

"We assumed (a deficit – PAP) of 92 billion zlotys in the budget amendment," the PM said at a press conference in Brussels on Friday.

Poland’s budget deficit for 2023 is expected to stay below PLN 92 billion (EUR 20.6 bln), a ceiling included in the amended budget law, Mateusz Morawiecki, the prime minister, has said.

“We assumed (a deficit – PAP) of 92 billion zlotys in the budget amendment,” the PM said at a press conference in Brussels on Friday. “(…) The deficit will probably be lower because budget revenues coming in are better than we assumed earlier.”

Three Polish opposition parties, which are on track to take over power from the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party following the October 15 election, have accused the PiS government of misreporting information on the condition of the state budget, saying PiS is leaving behind a huge “Morawiecki gap.” They say the reported deficit is not complete as it does not include deficits incurred by extraordinary funds set up by the government, which are not subject to parliamentary oversight.