Polish PM pleased with EU summit conclusions on terrorism

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said that the conclusions of a European Council meeting that ended on Friday proved to be similar to the views held by Poland when it comes to fighting against terrorism.

On Friday, Morawiecki took part in the second and final day of a European Council meeting in Brussels.

He said the summit conclusions include provisions which state that the battle against terrorism should include measures against extremism and human trafficking, a position that Poland has long held.

“Many countries have adopted this point of view,” said the prime minister. “Our demands, which we talked about, were confirmed in the conclusions made by the European Council.

In the summit conclusions, leader of 27 EU member states wrote that “the European Union stands united and firm in the fight against terrorism, hatred and violent extremism of all kinds.”

The Polish socially-conservative government has held a tough stance on migration at EU summits and is opposed to any plans to relocate migrants across EU member states from countries such as Italy, Greece or Spain, which have suffered the most migrant inflow in recent years.