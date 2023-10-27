General Kukuła designated by president as wartime commander

The designation act was presented to Kukuła by the president on Friday at the Presidential Palace.

Marek Borawski/KPRP

General Wiesław Kukuła, has been designated by the Polish president to the position of Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces for wartime, the National Security Bureau (BBN) reported on Friday.

“The President of the Republic of Poland, Andrzej Duda, by resolution, has designated Lieutenant General Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army, as the person to be appointed to the position of Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces,” BBN, a national security agency subordinate to the president, said in a statement.

The designation act was presented to Kukuła by the president on Friday at the Presidential Palace, BBN added.

The purpose of the act is to enable the designated person to prepare in advance to perform the function during wartime “both in terms of getting acquainted with the procedures planned in the event of activation of the war command system, participation in strategic level exercises, as well as analysis of the military potential to be used in a defence operation,” BBN said.

The president’s decision to designate Kukuła as Poland’s wartime commander was issued under the Homeland Defence Law of 11 March 2022 at the request of the prime minister, according to the statement.

In accordance with Article 134 of Poland’s Constitution, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces is appointed for the duration of the war, reports directly to the president, who manages the state’s defence in cooperation with the Council of Ministers, and commands the Armed Forces and other units subordinated to him in accordance with national plans for using the Armed Forces to defend the state.