Evacuation of Poles from Gaza currently impossible says FM

Current conditions do not allow the evacuation of over 20 Polish citizens from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson has told PAP.

Poland’s Foreign Ministry has said it is cooperating with both Israeli and Egyptian authorities to allow Polish citizens to leave the area.

The Gaza Strip has come under incessant Israeli bombardment since the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

“There are currently over 20 Polish citizens in the Gaza Strip,” a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told PAP on Friday. “So far, the conditions do not allow their evacuation.”

The Israeli authorities have said that they cannot speed up the evacuation of third-country citizens from the Gaza Strip as the decision depends on the Palestinian and Egyptian authorities, which control the Rafah crossing linking the strip to Egypt.

Pawel Jablonski, a deputy foreign minister, said that Poland is constantly calling for the safe evacuation of its civilians. So far the Polish consular service has not received any information about casualties among Polish citizens, he added.

Poland, reiterated Jablonski, strongly condemns the Hamas attack on October 7 and all other attacks on Israel and its citizens. He said that there is no excuse for the murder of hundreds of innocent people, and the perpetrators should face the harshest possible justice.