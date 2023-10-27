Coalition negotiations to start soon says party leader

Szymon Holownia, the head of Poland 2050, has told PAP that the leaders of opposition parties are to sit down for further coalition talks in the coming days.

With, apparently, no formal agreement struck to form a government, the parties will come under increasing pressure to sign up to coalition in the coming days.

A failure to do so could breathe life into the chances of Law and Justice (PiS), the incumbent party, forming a new government. The party won the most seats in parliament but is short of the 231 needed to form a majority.

But a disunited opposition could give it a shot at power, given that Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has accepted Mateusz Morawiecki, the current prime minister, as a candidate to be prime minister in the next government.

“Negotiations for an agreement have to start right away,” said Holownia. “I hope that we will be ready with the first arrangements soon.”

The party heads will discuss primarily two matters; the first being the assignment of responsibilities and positions, the other the terms of the coalition agreement itself.

Holownia added that they will aim to come up with concrete measures and stressed the importance of time.

“Personally, I will insist that it is decided as soon as possible,” he said.

Duda has set the initial date of the first sitting of the newly elected Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, for November 13.

However, Holownia said that the future coalition members will have reached an agreement well before the first meeting of the Sejm.

The transition of power, after the general elections of October 15, is likely to take weeks, if not months, due to the president’s affiliation with Law and Justice and his former statements indicating that he would first ask the party which won the election to try to form a government.

PiS is unlikely to accomplish that, as it has no immediate allies in the new Sejm.