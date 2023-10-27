Defence minister accuses opposition of plans to reduce armed forces

The Polish defence minister has accused the opposition of planning to cut the size of the country’s armed forces and hand over aspects of national defence to Brussels.

During the election campaign, opposition politicians said that plans to increase the armed forces to 300,000 personnel were unfeasible owing to the constraints of Poland’s falling population.

This prompted accusations from the government that the opposition wanted to reduce the size of the army.

“They not only want to cut troop numbers but they also want to hand over defence affairs to bureaucrats in Brussels,” Mariusz Blaszczak wrote on X on Friday, in response to a statement by his predecessor, the defence minister in the Civic Platform (PO) governments in the years 2011-2015.

“Tomasz Siemoniak has recently said that it is necessary to strengthen European integration in defence and that the European Union’s competences in this field are too narrow,” Blaszczak wrote.

Siemoniak is said to be a Civic Coalition (KO) candidate for defence minister.

“This means that a centre where decisions regarding Poland’s defence will be taken will be located outside Poland,” the defence minister said, adding that “this also undermines Nato’s key role.”

Siemoniak was, however, quick to launch a stinging response to the defence minister’s claims.

“Mr Blaszczak, you’d better start packing your belongings and leave the ministry,” Siemoniak wrote on X, adding that his behaviour was an embarrassment.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Siemoniak continued, once spoke about a European army.

“It was he who said in 2010 that the EU should be able to build its own army,” Siemoniak said.

“I do not share the opinion of the PiS leader,” he continued, adding that “this is neither the (right) time nor the (right) direction.”

Siemoniak said that he supported a strong Nato as it was “a foundation of our security” but he also said that the EU should “supplement both our and our allies’ defence capabilities as this is in the interests of Poland.”