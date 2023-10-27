Public finances in good health says head of Polish Development Fund

Poland’s public finances are in good shape, the head of Polish Development Fund (PFR) has said.

Pawel Borys, speaking to private radio station RMF24 on Friday, referred to the positive assessments of ratings agencies when it came to Poland’s financial situation.

Doubts about the health of Poland’s economic situation have been raised recently by some economists, who have said that the the state of the public accounts is in fact far worse than the government is letting on.

But Borys issued a robust defence.

“The rating agencies have raised the credibility of Polish public finances over the past six years to the so-called A- rate,” he said. “And, what is more, they have a stable outlook. According to these assessments, the state of public finances is good.”

However, he added that there is little room at the moment for tax cuts or increases in budget spending.

Borys also underlined the importance for the Polish economy of the construction of large infrastructure projects, such as nuclear power plants and the Central Transportation Hub (CPK).

“If we want to play in the top economic league, well, we need such important projects as the transformation of the energy system through the construction of at least two nuclear power plants… to be implemented,” he said.

The CPK, he added, is important because high-quality transportation infrastructure is the basis of a modern economy and “at the same time good business.”