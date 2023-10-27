Police find possible items belonging to murder suspect

Law enforcement officers are trying to determine whether items found in a Gdynia forest belong to a sailor suspected of killing his six-year-old son, who has eluded capture for over a week.

Friday marks the eighth day of the manhunt for 44-year-old Grzegorz Borys, who is the prime suspect for the murder, which took place on October 20 in a flat in Gdynia’s Fikakowo district.

According to unofficial sources, some personal items, such as a cell phone and toiletries, have been found by the police on the grounds of the Tricity Landscape Park (TPK), the Gazeta Wyborcza daily reported on Friday.

“There have been many items found on the grounds of the TPK, because Grzegorz Borys is o the only one who had been practising bush-craft there,” Daria Lubianiec, a Military Police spokesperson, told PAP. “Something has definitely been found, but there is no indication that the stuff belonged to the suspect. The police are trying to determine that at the moment.”

On Thursday, inhabitants of the Tricity region were once again warned not to enter the forest. “Attention! The police are searching for Grzegorz Borys. Do not disrupt the proceedings and do not enter the forest on the grounds of the Tricity Landscape Park,” said a text message sent to residents.