Mass grave of Poles killed in WWII found in western Ukraine

Polish and Ukrainian experts have uncovered a mass grave of Polish nationals murdered by Ukrainian nationalists in the village of Puzhniki, western Ukraine, during WWII, a Polish official has said.

Between 1943-44, around 100,000 Poles were slaughtered by the ultra-nationalist Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) in the Volhynia and Eastern Galicia regions of pre-war eastern Poland (today part of western Ukraine).

The killings still cast a shadow over Ukrainian-Polish relations despite the close bonds between the two countries forged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Although there were many killings, in a number of villages, the slaughter is collectively referred to as the Volhynia Massacre.

“A mass grave, in which murdered Puzhniki residents were buried in 1945, has been found,” Michal Dworczyk, minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, wrote on X on Friday, adding that the Ukrainian authorities had already been asked for an exhumation permit.

Dworczyk added that, after four months of a difficult search for the remains, “Polish and Ukrainian experts have found a mass grave where the residents of the former village of Puzhniki (Chortkiv region, Ternopil Oblast, western Ukraine) were buried in 1945.”

Culture Minister Piotr Glinski also wrote on X that Poland had already asked Ukraine for a permit to exhume and examine the bodies so that they could be laid to rest in dignity.

Glinski added that “this was the first time in nine years that the remains of Poles murdered by Ukrainian nationalists have been found in Ukraine.”

Ukrainian governments had for long been reluctant to permit Polish teams to search for the remains of murdered Poles.