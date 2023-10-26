Israel has right to defend its territory, Polish deputy FM says

Poland recognises Israel’s right to defend its territory and population and condemns all attacks on civilians, Paweł Jabłoński, a deputy foreign minister, has written on social media in response to comments by the Israeli ambassador.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau met with Arab ambassadors based in Warsaw to discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

“I heard words of sorrow at the immense loss of life in the Gaza Strip, and solidarity with the Palestinians,” Rau wrote on X after the meeting.

“I stressed that each human life is invaluable. Poland will not accept double standards in this regard. I reiterated my strong condemnation of the indiscriminate killing of civilians,” he added.

“I expressed understanding for Palestinian political aspirations. Poland, with its past, knows the horrible feeling of abandonment by the international community,” Rau also wrote.

Commenting on Rau’s post, Israel’s ambassador to Poland, Yacov Livne, wrote on X: “Hopefully, Minister @RauZbigniew, you also called on all Arab countries to condemn #HamasNazi horrific crimes, accept Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish state and defend its citizens. Anything less is just unacceptable.”

Jabłoński responded to Livne also on X on Thursday. He wrote that Poland emphasises that Israel has the full right not only to exist, but also to defend its territory and population – in accordance with international law, including international humanitarian law.

“Poland strongly condemns all actions violating this right – including, in particular, attacks resulting in civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure, hospitals, schools, residential houses, cutting off civilians’ access to electricity and water, and other similar actions,” Jabłoński added.

He also suggested that any further communication between Poland and Israel should be conducted through appropriate diplomatic channels and not on social media.