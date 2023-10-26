Polish media and entertainment market valued at EUR 10.7 bn in 2023

The total value of the Polish entertainment and media market will reach PLN 48.1 billion (EUR 10.7 bln) in 2023, consultancy firm PwC has said.

Revenues from the traditional TV market, currently the largest sector in the Polish entertainment and media (E&M) market, were at PLN 12 billion (EUR 2.7 billion), PwC said in its ‘Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2023-2027’ report published on Thursday.

The revenues from Internet access reached PLN 11.2 billion (EUR 2.5 billion).

The telecommunications sector, which is the third largest sector in the E&M market, generated revenues of PLN 6.3 billion (EUR 1.4 bln)