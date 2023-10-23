Polish creators give Poland its first ever win at world’s most esteemed sci-fi awards

A sci-fi comic co-authored by two Polish creators has become the first ever win for Poland at the world’s most prestigious science fiction awards.

“CyberPunk 2077: Big City Dreams”, by Bartosz Sztybor and colourist Krzysztof Ostrowski was announced as the winner of a Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story or Comic.

The 50-page digital comic is set in the universe of Cyberpunk 2077, a 2020 role-playing game developed and published by CD Projekt Red which was based on the video game series by Mike Pondsmith.Dark Horse comics/Facebook

In the dystopian universe of Cyberpunk, the player takes on the role of a mercenary in a fictional city known as “Night City”.

First presented in 1953 and awarded annually since 1955, the Hugo Awards are the world’s leading awards in the category of science fiction and fantasty literature and are voted on by members of the World Science Fiction Convention known as Worldcon. Polska Fundacja Fantastyki Naukowej

According to the synopsis of the comic, the plot focuses on two scavengers in Night City “who make a living by stealing Cyberware and indulging in parties and braindances.

One seeks to become the most famous gangster in the city while the other longs for something more – meaning, belonging warmth. As they chase their dreams, their paths begin to deviate, but the one thing they can both agree on, in a place like Night City – you run, you fight, you change, or you die.”

Posting on social media, Sztybor said simply: “Yeah it’s the first Hugo Prize for Poland.” Bartosz Sztbor/Facebook

Published by Dark Horse Books, the Hugo award for Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams was also awarded to the other members of the team, Filipe Andrade, Alessio Fioriniello, Roman Titov

The news was enthusiastically received by the Polish Sci-Fi Foundation (Polska Fundacja Fantastyki Naukowej) who congratulated the winners and proudly announced the “first in history Hugo award win for Poles”. Polska Fundacja Fantastyki Naukowej

The Hugo awards were announced on Saturday night at the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention, held this year in Chengdu, China.