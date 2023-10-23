Row erupts over lack of Polish representation in London theatre’s musical adaptation of Pawlikowski’s Cold War

A London stage adaptation of Paweł Pawlikowski’s film Cold War has found itself in the middle of a ‘representation’ storm owing to its lack of Polish cast members.

Due to premier next month at the Almeida, the backlash began after the world-famous theatre published the full cast on its website.

Written by playwright Conor McPherson and directed by Rupert Goold, music for the heavyweight production will include “traditional Polish songs”, “stirring choral arrangements”, and supplementary tracks by the legendary Elvis Costello.

Based on Paweł Pawlikowski’s award-winning film, Cold War chronicles the doomed love affair between a composer and a singer in the decades following WWII. Meeting with widespread acclaim following its 2018 release, the film earned four Oscar nominations.

However, the highly-anticipated musical has found itself at the centre of a row concerning ‘representation’ after critics slammed the lack of Poles involved.

Leading the dissenters is director Nastazja Domaradzka who posted on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Now that the Almeida Theatre has put the full cast on the website I am here to remind you all that the Polish community of artists is absolutely devastated that there are no Polish people involved in The Cold War at Almeida Theatre and we are in the process of getting together.”

Continuing, she added: “First generation migrants continue to be looked down on because of our lack of proximity to British society.

It’s all cool and well if your grandmother is Polish, but Dionysus forbid you actually have a lived experience!”

Responding, one user brought attention to the casting of Sophie Maria-Wonja to which Domaradzka wrote: “[She is] Polish-British I think, which is absolutely brilliant but as you pointed out the lack of representation is concerning.”

Britain’s Equity Race Equality Committee has also weighed in, saying it was “concerned and saddened” about “the lack of Polish heritage involvement in both the cast and creative team.”

Yet others have cautioned about “the marginalisation of communities”.

The production is set to star Indian-British actress Anya Chalotra and Luke Thallon in the lead roles, the latter of which has Polish grandparents.

According to Domaradzka, though, this is not good enough. “Full representation can mean a variety of experiences,” she wrote.

“There are Polish-British people in this but I believe the richness of this particular story comes from lived experiences too. Any deeply culturally specific work requires ethics.”

Dividing opinion, many have taken umbrage with Domaradzka’s views with one internet user slamming her as a “sad” person “looking for misery and offence in everything others do.”

Actor Daniel MacAlistair Gott, meanwhile, wrote: “Because only Polish people can tell stories about Poland?” before saying that Domaradzka’s comments had highlighted “everything wrong” with the theatre sector.

“Where does the buck stop,” he asked, “how many Polish people have to be involved for it not to concern you?”

The Almeida Theatre have yet to comment on the controversy.