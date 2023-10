Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s GDP contracted by 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2023 and by 0.6 percent in the second quarter of 2023 on an annual basis, in line with earlier estimates, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a statement on Monday.

Data on GDP dynamic has been presented in real terms, with selected components not adjusted seasonally and with average annual prices fixed at the previous year’s level, GUS specified.