Two die near Poland-Belarus border

The body of a man, believed to be an irregular migrant, was found on Monday in north-eastern Poland close to the border with Belarus and another migrant died shortly after attempting illegal entry on Sunday, the local prosecutor’s office has told PAP .

Police from Podlaskie province had earlier reported that a man’s body had been found near railway power lines in the region of Hajnowka, which lies close to the border.

Prosecutor Jan Andrejczuk said the body had been found near rail lines by railway security staff.

“It has been established that it is a man with an appearance resembling that of a person from the Middle East,” Andrejczuk said. “The man was naked from the waist up. In the vicinity were discarded clothes. At the moment an inspection of the discovery site is being conducted and an examination of the body. Clothes, any documents, mobile phones are being sought that might enable the person’s identity to be established.”

According to preliminary information, the man was aged between 20 and 30 and the prosecutor’s initial assessment is that he may have died of exposure.

On Sunday a man, probably of African origin, died after attempting to cross illegally into Poland from Belarus, the Hajnowka prosecutor’s office said.

The incident occurred in the morning after Border Guard officers and military personnel apprehended a group of migrants who had cut through the border barrier and entered Polish territory, Andrejczuk said.

One of the migrants tried to run away towards a bog apparently in an attempt to reach a river and from there enter Poland. The man was apprehended by border security services.

“It transpired that the man was in very poor condition, so an ambulance was called,” Andrejczuk told PAP. “But because the incident occurred by the border barrier and on terrain that was difficult to access… the person was put in a Border Guard off-road vehicle and was taken to (the village of -PAP) Bialowieza. When the vehicle arrived at Bialowieza and waited for the ambulance, the person died after a few minutes.”

The dead man was around 20 years old, and no documents or identity cards were found on him, the prosecutor said.

Andrejczuk added that a jacket was found nearby containing a mobile phone.

“If it is the man’s jacket and it is possible to link it, we would be able to establish the person’s identity,” he said.

Investigation into unintentional manslaughter are to be launched by the local prosecution service in the cases of both deaths.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, prior to the latest two fatalities, 49 deaths had been recorded at the Poland-Belarus border since a migrant crisis started there in 2021.