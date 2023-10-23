Sovereign Poland to stay in PiS caucus says deputy justice minister

Sebastian Kaleta spoke on Monday to the RMF FM radio station about the future of Sovereign Poland following October 15's general election, which put the opposition in the driving seat when it comes to forming the next Polish government.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The Sovereign Poland party will remain in the parliamentary caucus of their socially conservative ally, Law and Justice (PiS), the deputy justice minister has said.

Sebastian Kaleta spoke on Monday to the RMF FM radio station about the future of Sovereign Poland following October 15’s general election, which put the opposition in the driving seat when it comes to forming the next Polish government.

The party, which is led by Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister, has been a junior member of the governing United Right coalition for eight years. But in recent months it has clashed with Law and Justice, especially over European policy.

The clashes have prompted speculation that the two parties might agree to go their separate ways.

“From the very first sitting of the new Sejm (lower house of parliament in Poland – PAP) we plan to be in the Law and Justice (PiS) parliamentary caucus. We do not intend to form our own,” said Kaleta.

Kaleta said that Ziobro would continue as party head.

“Zbigniew Ziobro is our leader, just like Jaroslaw Kaczynski is the leader of PiS.”