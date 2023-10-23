Three opposition parties to sign joint coalition declaration Tuesday

The leaders of three democratic opposition groupings will officially announce the start of their work on a coalition agreement and the formation of a new government Tuesday morning, a deputy head of one of the opposition parties said on Monday.

The centrist Civic Coalition is likely to form a government with the centre-right Third Way (the alliance between Polish People’s Party and Poland 2050), and the New Left after the incumbent socially-conservative Law and Justice party fell short of getting enough votes to give it a parliamentary majority in the general election on October 15.

Michal Kobosko, the deputy head of Poland 2050, said: “Tomorrow, tentatively at 10am, a joint presentation is scheduled.”

The leaders will discuss “the readiness of the three democratic opposition groupings to work together on a coalition agreement and on the formation of the future government, whose prime minister, obviously, will be Donald Tusk,” added Kobosko.