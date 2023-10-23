You are here
Home > News > Three opposition parties to sign joint coalition declaration Tuesday

Three opposition parties to sign joint coalition declaration Tuesday

The leaders of three democratic opposition groupings will officially announce the start of their work on a coalition agreement and the formation of a new government Tuesday morning, a deputy head of one of the opposition parties said on Monday.

The centrist Civic Coalition is likely to form a government with the centre-right Third Way (the alliance between Polish People’s Party and Poland 2050), and the New Left after the incumbent socially-conservative Law and Justice party fell short of getting enough votes to give it a parliamentary majority in the general election on October 15.

Michal Kobosko, the deputy head of Poland 2050, said: “Tomorrow, tentatively at 10am, a joint presentation is scheduled.”

The leaders will discuss “the readiness of the three democratic opposition groupings to work together on a coalition agreement and on the formation of the future government, whose prime minister, obviously, will be Donald Tusk,” added Kobosko.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top