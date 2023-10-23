Some state institutions need to be eliminated says opposition politician

State institutions such as Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) and Institute of National Remembrance (IPN) should be eliminated owing to their ties to the governing Law and Justice government, the co-chairman of the New Left opposition grouping said in a television interview on Monday.

Wlodzimierz Czarzasty’s words raise the prospect that a new Polish government, led by a number of current opposition groupings, could try to wind up institutions it feels are too much under the influence of Law and Justice (PiS).

Three opposition groupings – Civic Coalition (KO) led by PO, the Third Way alliance and the New Left – hope to form a joint government after PiS fell short of gaining enough votes to give it a parliamentary majority in the general elections held on October 15.

But Czarzasty stopped short of calling for TVP, the state-owned television broadcaster that many opposition politicians consider to be little more than a mouth-piece for the current government, to be liquidated.

“When it comes to the CBA and the IPN, I believe that these institutions should be eliminated,” he said during an interview with television news channel TVN24, adding “I would do away with them.”

But, he continued, he was against getting rid of all the institutions that had carried out apparent smear campaigns targeting the opposition.

“I believe that if something is broken, then it should be fixed, and here I’m talking about public television,” he said. “Be that as it may, I am not in favour of disbanding public television.”