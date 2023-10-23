Power balance in parliament must be basis for cooperation says PM

The balance of political power in the new parliament must form the basis for joint action and cooperation, and not for war and total opposition, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Sunday.

According to Morawiecki, although it is not fully known who will form the new government, one thing that is certain is that “the public has opted for the active policies of PiS (Law and Justice -PAP) to continue.”

In the general election on October 15, the incumbent Law and Justice party won the most votes but failed to secure enough seats to give it a majority in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament. The centrist Civic Coalition is likely to form a government with the centre-right Third Way and the New Left.

“The result of these votes showed that Poles would expect a greater balance of power in parliament,” the prime minister said.

“In the future Sejm, each of the major parties will have their representatives, from the various parties, the Left through the Third Way – PSL (the Polish People’s Party – PAP) and Poland 2050 – to (the far-right – PAP) Confederation, and this balance must become the basis for joint action for a better future, for cooperation, not for war or total opposition, the opposition should be constructive,” he added.

The prime minister added that dialogue is vital as opposed to behind-the-scenes fighting between different factions.