Child murdered in Gdynia died of cut throat wound

The six-year-old boy, murdered in Gdynia, northern Poland, has died of a cut throat injury, PAP has been told by a spokesperson of the district prosecutor’s office in Gdansk.

“Initial results of a post mortem examination show that the six-year old boy died due to a cut wound in the neck,” PAP was told by Grazyna Wawryniuk on Sunday.

According to experts, the death of the victim was caused by the haemorrhagic shock accompanied by cerebral hypoxia following massive bleeding from the cut would in the neck,” Wawryniuk said.

A manhunt for a sailor suspected of killing his six-year-old son, which was started by police in the northern city of Gdynia on Friday, was still ongoing on Sunday afternoon.

The attack happened in a flat on Gornicza Street in the Fikakowo district of the city.

A photograph and personal information of the suspect was released to the public by Pomorskie Province Police in Gdansk on Friday.

In the picture, the suspect, named as 44-year-old Grzegorz Borys, wears the uniform of the Polish Navy.

On Sunday, the police published on social media new photos and a CCTV recording of Borys, saying these are the most current images of the wanted suspect.

“The search for Grzegorz Borys, a 44-year-old suspected of murder with extreme cruelty, is ongoing,” they added.