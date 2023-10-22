Senior official denies opposition was surveilled before elections

Żaryn told PAP that Wojtunik had been using his media appearance "to spread lies and insinuations against the (special- PAP) services" for several days.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Senior Polish security official has denied that secret services wiretapped the opposition before October 15 general elections.

Stanisław Żaryn, deputy of the Minister Coordinator of Special Services, responded on Saturday night to allegations made by the former head of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA), Paweł Wojtunik.

Wojtunik told a private broadcaster TVN24 earlier on Saturday that he had received information from several sources about a meeting at the CBA training and conference center in Lucień, central Poland, during which decisions were to be made about the mass use of operational control against representatives of opposition groupings.

Addressing Mariusz Kamiński, the interior minister and coordinator of special services, Wojtunik asked whether it was true that the “decisions, instructions and recommendations issued” targeted particularly the Third Way, an alliance of two opposition parties, Polish People’s Party and Poland 2050 running jointly in the elections.

According to the reports, cited by Wojtunik, the wiretapping would allegedly be carried out for five days, which, under the law, could be done without court supervision, only with the consent of the prosecutor general, a function performed by Zbigniew Ziobro, the justice minister in the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) government.

Talking to PAP, Żaryn refuted Wojtunik’s allegations.

“This is not true. The secret services operate within the limits of the law and based on the regulations,” he said.

Żaryn also told PAP that Wojtunik had been using his media appearance “to spread lies and insinuations against the (special- PAP) services” for several days.

“This time Wojtunik is distributing lies about the alleged surveillance of the opposition during the elections,” he argued.

“Wojtunik himself admits that he discredits himself by publicising the rumours…But his activities, supported by the media and some politicians, primarily harm Poland,” Żaryn said.

A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wąsik, also commented Wojtunik’s allegations on social media.

“Wojtunik, the former head of the CBA, was given the task of preparing the ground for the liquidation of the CBA. Wojtunik lies like (leader of the opposition Donald – PAP) Tusk does.”

In October 15 elections, the incumbent ruling party PiS got the most votes but fell well short of majority which means the opposition has a strong chance of forming the next Polish government.