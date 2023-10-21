Rescuers find body of last miner missing for over year

Sixteen miners and rescuers lost their lives when a series of methane explosions rocked the mine in the southern town of Pawłowice on April 20, 2022.

Zbigniew Meissner/PAP

Rescuers have located the body of the seventh and last miner missing since a deadly blast hit the Pniówek mine in southern Poland in April last year, the mining company JSW, the mine’s owner, said on Saturday.

The rescuers had to drill a new several-dozen-metre-long passage to reach the miner’s body.

“The search operation in the Pniowek mine has ended,” said JSW spokesman Tomasz Siemieniec. “The miner’s body has been transported to the surface and taken to the Forensic Medicine Unit in Katowice.”

The bodies of six other missing miners were found in September. The colliers were killed by a methane gas explosion as they were attempting to reach miners who were injured in the initial blast.

Out of 42 colliers working in the area at the time of the blast, 21 required hospital treatment with most of them suffering from burns. Attempts to rescue the seven miners trapped below ground were abandoned due to further methane blasts.