Over half of Poles say opposition candidate should form gov’t – survey

A total of 56 percent of the respondents in a survey published on Saturday said that Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, should entrust the mission of forming the government to a candidate indicated by the opposition.

Three opposition groupings – Civic Coalition (KO) led by PO, the Third Way alliance and the New Left – hope to form a joint government after the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party fell short of gaining enough votes to give it a parliamentary majority in the general elections held on October 15.

In the SW Research poll conducted for the rp.pl website, respondents were asked to whom the president should entrust the mission of forming the government after the elections.

The majority of those polled, 56 percent, said that the task should go to a candidate indicated by the KO, the Third Way alliance and The New Left, who after the general election on Sunday won a total of 248 seats in the 460-member lower house of parliament in the Sejm, the lower house of Parliament.

Another 25.7 percent of the respondents indicated that the president should assign this duty to the candidate indicated by the incumbent conservative party, Law and Justice, while 18.3 percent said that they were undecided.

The study was conducted by SW Research on October 17-18, 2023.