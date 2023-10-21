Polish food exports rise in first eight months of 2023

The value of Poland’s foods exports increased by 11 percent year on year between January and August 2023, the National Support Centre for Agriculture (KOWR) has reported.

Poland exported PLN 157 billion (EUR 34.1 bln) worth of agricultural food products in the first eight months of this year, KORW said.

Most food exports from Poland, close to 73 percent, were shipped to the European Union. The value of shipments to the EU reached EUR 25 billion, up 9 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

“For years, the European Union has been the main recipient of Polish products and this year this trend has not changed,” Marcin Wroński, KOWR’s deputy director general, told PAP.

“This is likely due to long-established trade contacts, attractive offers of Polish companies, relative proximity of markets, well-paved transport routes and similar preferences of food recipients,” he added.

Germany placed first on the list of Polish food importers (EUR 8.7 billion). It was followed by the Netherlands and France (EUR 2.1 billion each).

Polish agricultural and food exports were dominated by tobacco products, poultry meat and dairy products.