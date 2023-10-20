Manhunt in Gdynia for father after six-year-old boy killed

The attack happened in a flat on Górnicza Street in the Fikakowo district of the city.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Police in the northern city of Gdynia has started a manhunt for a sailor suspected of killing his six-year-old son.

A photograph and personal information of the suspect has been released to the public by Pomorskie Province Police in Gdańsk.

The suspect, named as 44-year-old Grzegorz Borys, wears the uniform of the Polish Navy in the picture.

The attack happened in a flat on Górnicza Street in the Fikakowo district of the city.

“We received information about the incident on October 20 at around 10am,” the police posted on their Facebook page, adding that if anybody has information on the suspect’s whereabouts they should call the police immediately.

Karina Kamińska, a police spokesperson, told PAP that the police and prosecutors are working at the scene of the incident.

There is also a police psychologist present, providing support to the victim’s family.

Officers in the Trójmiasto district, which covers Gdynia, Sopot and Gdańsk, have been alerted.