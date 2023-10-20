President to consult party leaders on Tuesday, Wednesday

"I will have a list of questions prepared; I assume I will ask each guest the same questions, mainly when it comes to plans for the future, the most important issues so far and policy implementation in Poland. I am thinking here of investments, economic issues, energy issues and defence," Duda said.

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Next Tuesday and Wednesday, the Polish president will meet with the election committees of parties that will have seats in the new Polish parliament to discuss the upcoming formation of a new government, the President’s Office has said.

The centrist Civic Coalition is likely to form a government with the centre-right Third Way and the New Left after the incumbent conservative party, Law and Justice, lost a ruling majority in the general election on October 15.

“We will talk to everyone,” said Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, in an interview with the Polish weekly ‘Tygodnik Solidarnosc’ published on Friday. “I will have a list of questions prepared; I assume I will ask each guest the same questions, mainly when it comes to plans for the future, the most important issues so far and policy implementation in Poland. I am thinking here of investments, economic issues, energy issues and defence.”

Consultations with Law and Justice (PiS) are scheduled for this coming Tuesday at 12 noon and with The Civic Coalition (KO) at 2 pm, the President’s Office announced on Friday. On Wednesday, meetings will be held in turn with the Third Way, the New Left and the far-right Confederation.

The talks will be run separately with each of the election committees, in the order determined by the results achieved by these committees in the general ballot.

According to the official results, PiS secured 194 seats in the 460-member lower house of parliament, KO – 157; Third Way – 65; New Left – 26 and Confederation – 18.