Civic Platform programme goals stay intact, social benefits maintained

Social benefits introduced by the previous government will be maintained through state development funds and EU financing, Andrzej Domanski, an MP-elect with the centrist Civic Platform (PO), has said.

PO leads the centrist Civic Coalition group that was the main opposition party in the previous parliamentary term and is set to form a coalition government with two other partners, as the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party lost its majority in parliament despite finishing in first place in the election.

“The implementation of the budget is poor, but the money for programmes announced during the campaign by Civic Coalition is and will be there,” Domanski said.

“There is no move away from 800 Plus type benefits, 13th and 14th pensions, all the things that Poles have become accustomed to… We have repeatedly said that nothing that was given previously will be taken away, and we are sticking to that,” Domanski added.

The previous government introduced its landmark 500 Plus child benefit programme under which families get PLN 500 (EUR 112) per child every month irrespective of their incomes. The benefit is to be raised to PLN 800 (EUR 179) from January. PiS also introduced annual bonus payments for old-age pensioners, the so-called 13th and 14th pensions.

Ministry of Finance figures show that the budget deficit after September amounted to PLN 34.69 billion (EUR 7.8 bln).

According to Domanski, a so-called White Paper will be drafted no later than one month after the new government is appointed to present the state of public finances and the direction of their repair.

He confirmed there will be a raise for public workers from January 1st and that Civic Coalition wants to maintain the gas price freeze.

Asked about sources of financing for the party’s programme goals, Domanski mentioned the state development fund PFR, Poland’s development bank BGK and EU funds from the national post-pandemic recovery plan (KPO).

“In addition, according to the Supreme Audit Office’s (NIK) estimates, transferring the debt that is now in PFR and BGK back to the budget will translate into savings of around PLN 12 billion (EUR 2.69 bln – PAP),” the politician said. “The interest rate on PFR and BGK bonds is higher than the interest rate on bonds issued by the Treasury.”