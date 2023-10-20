Spokesperson denies allegations of gov’t destroying documents

On Friday, Piotr Mueller, the Polish government spokesperson, dismissed allegations made by the opposition about documents supposedly being destroyed in government institutions.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The government spokesperson has refuted the opposition’s speculations that outgoing ruling party politicians are destroying documents in anticipation of the formation of a new government.

On Friday, Piotr Mueller, the Polish government spokesperson, dismissed allegations made by the opposition about documents supposedly being destroyed in government institutions.

“There are records of each document, especially classified ones,” Mueller said on public radio on Friday. “One cannot simply erase them, like the members of the opposition probably saw done in movies.”

In light of the opposition taking the majority of the seats in parliament after the general elections of October 15, Poland is awaiting the formation of a new government. In anticipation of this, questions have been raised by some politicians of the opposing parties about the transition of power after eight years of the conservative United Right coalition’s government.

“A risky destruction of documents has commenced in the Ministry of Defence and in the military,” Krzysztof Gawkowski, a politician from the New Left, said on the private RMF FM radio station on Thursday. “I’ve also been informed that there has been some cleaning out of the archives at the Ministry of Justice and that something has been moved out of the regional prosecutor’s offices to the National Prosecutor’s Office.”

But Mueller said that “each document has its own individual number and one cannot simply delete them, like these people claim.”

“They must have seen it in movies,” he continued. “These documents are deposited in various types of repositories. The same applies to electronic documents in the ministries, they are recorded in the EZD (a system of electronic management of documentation – PAP) and in other electronic systems.”

“There are records of each created document, what it concerned and so on,” said Mueller. “Things like that simply do not occur.”