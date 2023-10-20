“I escaped the Nazis who destroyed my home – now my hew home could be demolished’: Woman who escaped WWII Warsaw facing eviction in Wales

Maria Owsianka, who was forced to flee her home city as an 11-year-old child when it was destroyed by marauding Germans, moved to the Penrhos Polish Village in Pwllheli with her husband five years ago.

A 90-year-old Polish woman who fled Warsaw during WWII is now embroiled in a battle to save her cherished “safe haven” in a historic Polish retirement village in Wales from demolition.

Maria told local media in Wales: "I'm devastated that this planning application proposes the demolition of the village.

The Penrhos Polish Village in Pwllheli was established in 1949 to house Polish airmen and soldiers and their families who settled in the UK after WWII.

Unable to return to Poland due to the threat of persecution from the post-war Soviet-controlled Communist government, the village on the former RAF Penrhos base was initially home to around 100 exiled servicemen and women.

The village, whose residents once all spoke Polish, now provides homes for those from Polish, Welsh, or other backgrounds who need extra care and retains much the same form as it did at its foundation, with facilities including a library, communal dining hall, a church, shop, allotments and sheltered homes.

“There are people in Penrhos Polish Village who, as children, were evicted from their homes by the Soviets and sent to Siberia.

“I was thrown out of my home, aged 11, with what I could carry, while the Nazis burned Warsaw to the ground.

“We all came to Penrhos at the end of our lives in the expectation of a safe haven. We did not expect to be forced out of our homes yet again.

The new proprietors of the Penrhos Polish Village have submitted plans to raze all existing homes, communal spaces, including meeting rooms, a hairdressing salon, launderette, and staff offices, and replace them with a housing scheme.

“We’ve been saying this for two years, but Clwyd Alyn haven’t listened.”

Citing the poor condition of buildings, the housing association also proposes the demolition of 107 living units alongside the nursing home, Scouts’ dormitories, hall and workshop and the library/hall building – only the church, canteen, dining hall and memorial garden would remain.