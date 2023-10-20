How photo and video editing are making science more accessible

Stock

As advancements in technology are driving studies in scientific fields and opening up the reach and scope of research, 2023 is an exciting time. When it comes to advancing a host of scientific niches to sharing discoveries, there is certainly material that needs to be released to wider audiences, and the internet is the perfect place to not only publish in reputable journals, but also to better reach those with nothing more than curiosity who want to learn all they can about their interests.

For example, did you know that researchers from Poland are currently working on pharmaceutical solutions for infectious diseases caused by trypanosomes? The sciences are some of the most difficult fields to generate interest in, so it is becoming more and more imperative for experts to maximize their reach.

Why is understanding crucial in science?

The sciences are typically highly academic fields and as such, the materials out there tend to reflect the intricate, comprehensive data and terminologies that come with it. This makes it not only incredibly inaccessible for the everyday individual, but it also often acts as a barrier to entry for students and those with low level academic education. This is largely due to the fact that many individuals, both in Poland and across the world, only interact with science in a high school environment – and it’s clear to see why the extensive inclusion of jargon is enough to put younger audiences off.

There is a secondary issue that drives exclusion in scientific fields – and this is subscriptions. Many scientific journals online prioritize subscriptions and it’s highly difficult to find reputable providers that don’t. This means that everyday individuals as well as those who need resources to further their education are turning away from science in favour of more accessible fields.

Because of both of these factors, science is becoming increasingly disconnected – and as a result, more and more scientists are beginning to consider the capabilities of opening up their research.

Top ways to make scientific content more accessible

In 2023, writing and displaying information in a way that is free and doesn’t discriminate is going to be your best asset. One of the first places to start is to modify the language you use based on the skills and general understanding of the audience you are communicating with. If you’re a fan of social media, you may have heard of the platform Reddit and the sub named ‘explain like I’m 5’ (or ELI5) – and this was created for users to ask questions with the understanding that the respondents are to dumb down the information to a five-year-old level. This is a great tool to use when creating content that won’t alienate those with different learning capabilities and understandings.

Right now, the key aim should be making science available in online portals to increase accessibility for Polish audiences, and this means reaching the general public as much as it does students and higher alumni. One of the best ways to ensure that your research gets out there and has the most diverse impact is to share works on social media. Tutors will have the ability to create video content for platforms like YouTube, as well as live stream classes, but they may choose to use image-based platform Instagram to share more data driven content.

The great thing about using social media is that it encourages discussion and allows those presenting information to interact with audiences on a more personal level. Viewers who are interested in content will like it, comment on it, be more likely to ask questions, and share it with their peers.

How are photo video and photo editing bridging the gap?

The advancements in tech that are benefiting the scientific community in Poland and beyond can now be used to make things more accessible to audiences of all ages and proclivities. AI is helping those wanting to get scientific content out to the masses to not only automate the writing process by using dictation software, but also adding subtitles to videos with text to speech to streamline content creation and boost comprehension for viewerships that may have more diverse needs.

With the ability to curate content that is both eye-catching and easy to understand comes the opportunity to share it with audiences around the world. From scientific presentations that are being given in educational settings, to sharing information on social media about the latest news and upcoming events in scientific communities; photo and video editing tools are fast becoming a key tool in content creation itineraries.